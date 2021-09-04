Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 3.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 50.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

