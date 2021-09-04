Van Strum & Towne Inc. Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 4.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,761 shares worth $16,151,561. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $571.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

