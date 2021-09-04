VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.81% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

