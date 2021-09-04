Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $120,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.