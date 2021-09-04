Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18.

