Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 418,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.43. 11,073,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

