Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,073,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.

