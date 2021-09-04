Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $52.89. 6,490,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.