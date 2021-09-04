Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Cut by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $52.89. 6,490,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

