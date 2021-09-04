Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 222,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.66. 654,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,736. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

