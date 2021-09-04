Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $57,730,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 673,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,826. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

