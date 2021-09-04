Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

