Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.92. 4,460,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

