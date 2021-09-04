Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after purchasing an additional 109,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

