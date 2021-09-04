Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.