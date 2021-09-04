Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $38,760,000.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

