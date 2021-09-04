Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $174.92. 252,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.