Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.57. 3,743,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

