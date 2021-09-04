Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $141.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $136.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

