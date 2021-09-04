Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €0.26 ($0.31) and traded as low as €0.24 ($0.28). Vapiano shares last traded at €0.24 ($0.28), with a volume of 11,342 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €0.24.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

