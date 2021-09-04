Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $140.45

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €140.45 ($165.24) and traded as low as €133.20 ($156.71). Varta shares last traded at €133.90 ($157.53), with a volume of 123,935 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VAR1 shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Varta in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €130.11. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.56.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

