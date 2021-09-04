VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $45.75 on Friday. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.