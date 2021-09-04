VAULT Market Capitalization Reaches $2.36 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $1,689.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00166725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.62 or 0.07958402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,889.38 or 0.99943936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.22 or 0.00819799 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 448,378 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

