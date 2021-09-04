VeChain (VET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $755.54 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $9.33 billion and $755.54 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012311 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

