Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.64. 1,192,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,194. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

