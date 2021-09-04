Vega Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $36.68 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.68 and $10.30 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $18.34 or 0.00036519 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 62.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00060024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00176263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048254 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 2 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.