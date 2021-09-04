Veil Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $755.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.37 or 1.00125488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048261 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.70 or 0.00501340 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.05 or 0.00938221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00348914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00074216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.