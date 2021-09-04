Veles (VLS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Veles has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $65,493.92 and $88.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,822.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.39 or 0.07776344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.00425510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.39 or 0.01423835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00137879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.07 or 0.00698514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.00608618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.46 or 0.00402345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,829 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,156 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

