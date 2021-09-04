Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $422.76 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $38.21 or 0.00076516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $422.76 million and $87.18 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,129.54 or 1.00386647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001512 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00619193 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,064,227 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

