Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $203.42 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $203.42 million and $60.85 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

