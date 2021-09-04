Verge (XVG) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Verge has a market cap of $487.42 million and $33.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.00428342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

