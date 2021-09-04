VeriCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $304.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,345.48 or 1.00396216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00074727 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001664 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000161 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,984,259 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

