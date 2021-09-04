Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $21.98 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $47.25 million and $595.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.98 or 0.00043928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00183144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00801962 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

