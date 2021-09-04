Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 11,008,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,328,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

