Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

