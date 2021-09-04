Verso Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $212,981.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $212,981.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verso has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00153935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00185486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.74 or 0.07832695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.12 or 1.00218621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.00994350 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

