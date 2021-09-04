Verso Token (VSO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 65.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded up 308.4% against the US dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00066116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00141852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00167349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.92 or 0.08024779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,054.32 or 1.00345562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.40 or 0.00822746 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars.

