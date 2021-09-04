VerusCoin Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $73.78 million and approximately $26,714.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00155371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00188131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.49 or 0.07739413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,108.71 or 0.99861705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00987807 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,108,381 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.