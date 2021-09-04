Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,803 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Ensign Group worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $729,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $478,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.