Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of TPI Composites worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $45,189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 55.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 236,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 182.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 205,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 267.16 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,397 shares of company stock valued at $977,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

