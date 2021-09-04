Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1,388.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,159 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

