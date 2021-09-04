Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of American National Group worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,948,000 after buying an additional 47,388 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 85.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.06. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $195.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

