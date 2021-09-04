Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Amedisys worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.64.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $183.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average is $251.12. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.05 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

