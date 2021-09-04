Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in STERIS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $217.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.80. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $155.99 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

