Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.31.

NYSE MAA opened at $196.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

