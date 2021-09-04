Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $11.33 Million Investment in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Betterware de Mexico as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWMX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.93. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

Betterware de Mexico Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

