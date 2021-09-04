Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,060 Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Opthea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

