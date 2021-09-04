Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $185.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average of $167.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

