Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 562,486 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of CIT Group worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,045,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

NYSE CIT opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

