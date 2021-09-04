Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $374.48 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

